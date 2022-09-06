Skeeter awarded ISO 9001 certification

Skeeter Products, Inc. earned International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 certification for the design and manufacturing of outboard motor fiberglass performance fishing boats on July 15, 2022. This internationally recognized standard ensures Skeeter Products, Inc. meets the needs of customers through an effective quality management system.

“Quality is at the heart of everything we do at Skeeter, and we must continuously challenge ourselves to improve our product and services to exceed the expectations of our customers,” said Jeff Stone, Senior Vice President, Skeeter Products. “ISO 9001 certification provides a solid foundation for the future of our company.”

ISO 9001 certification consists of several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Using ISO 9001 ensures customers receive consistent, good-quality products and services.