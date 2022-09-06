Correct Craft teams serve communities across the U.S.

This summer, all Correct Craft teams across the USA have participated in service projects to make life better in their communities. Each Correct Craft team served locally to help those in need.



Correct Craft service projects date back to 2006, when employees took their first service trip to Tecate, Mexico, to build a house for a homeless family. Since that first trip, Correct Craft team members have served on dozens of trips to destinations all around the world including Cambodia, India, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, all across the Caribbean and Central America as well as in the US.

Correct Craft CEO Bill Yeargin stated, “I am incredibly proud of our Correct Craft teams across the country who have each completed service projects to make their communities better. Our teams are wholly committed to making life better in every way we can, and the service completed this summer is a great indicator of how much they care. Service is an impactful part of the Correct Craft culture, and our team went above and beyond to help others.”

Yeargin added, “While our team is driven to provide our customers great products and services, we are also committed to using our global platform for good. It’s an honor to work with such a great group of people!”

Below is a list of a few service projects completed by the Correct Craft teams this summer:



Correct Craft, Nautique, Watershed Innovation, and Ingenity Electric - Built a cabin in three days for a Christian camp, Word or Life (WOL). The Correct Craft team had over 25 volunteers who worked together on this project. The cabin will hold 24 beds, allowing lots of room for camp staff to serve kids for years to come.



Aktion Parks – Hosted nonprofit organization Above the Wake to teach over 40 children with autism and other disabilities how to wakeboard, kneeboard, and paddleboard.



SeaArk – Assisted Major League Fishing Fisheries Management Division in partnership with Costa Clean Water Program in completing the first two FMD Costa Clean Water Matters events with the Correct Craft Clean-Up boat. In addition, employees volunteered at the Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Home to update its facility needs.



Merritt Precision TN – Went out on their local lake to clean up trash both onshore and on the water with the Correct Craft Clean-Up Boat.



Centurion & Supreme Boats – Volunteered for Boat House Ministry to rebuild a boat as well as build a gazebo at one of their local parks.



Pleasurecraft Engine Group – Hosted a First Responders BBQ Cookout to serve firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and paramedics who dedicate their lives to serving us.



Parker Boats – Taught over 300 kids how to fish at the Big Rock event that were from Bridge Down East School, Boys and Girls Clubs, and parks and recreation with three different organizations. They learned conservation, safety, and knot tying. The kids were able to practice their new skills fishing the second half of the day.



Bass Cat & Yar-Craft – Participated in the CALL of Baxter County Diaper Drive. Employees donate diapers of all sizes to local families in need. The team responded in an overwhelming way, donating 110 boxes of diapers.