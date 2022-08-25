Yamaha Marine creates project management office

Yamaha Marine announces new alliance with Siren Marine

Yamaha has announced the creation of a new Project Management Office under the business planning division. Megan Bennett will lead the new team as Department Manager.

“Megan’s knowledge of efficiently planning and executing projects along with years of experience at Yamaha will serve the Project Management Office well as she is promoted to the lead the Project Management team,” said Andrea Tetto, Division Manager, Business Planning. “The new department will greatly benefit the Planning Division and Yamaha Marine Business Unit as a whole.”

A Yamaha team member for five years, Megan served as Business Planning Supervisor starting in 2021 and recently received her Project Management Certification from Emory University.

The Project Management Office reports to Andrea Tetto, Business Planning Division Manager.