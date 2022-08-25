IBEX 2022 will highlight marine electrification

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) has announced that it will highlight advances in electrification technology through the addition of new education and product components to the Show, to be held September 27-29, 2022, at the Tampa Convention Center.

Electrification and next generation propulsion will be discussed in eight IBEX sessions, including the Pre-Conference Session SNAME Presents Design of Electric & Hybrid Propulsion Systems for Small Craft on Monday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday, seminars include:

Designing Boats for Electric Propulsion

Can We Decarbonize Boating?

What’s Coming for the New 2023 Edition of the National Electrical Code

Understanding the New Lithium Ion Standard

So You Want to Build an Electric Boat: Will You Comply?

Marina Electrical Infrastructure Requirements for Charging Electric Vessels

Battery-Powered VRV AC for the Modern Boat

On Wednesday, September 28 the NMMA and IBEX will hold a free Special Session: Next Generation Marine Propulsion Systems and the Path Forward. Field experts Jeff Wasil, NMMA, Director of Environment, Health and Safety Compliance; Sean Marrero, President, Ingenity Electric; and Patrick Hemp, Technical Consultant, ICOMIA, will discuss how shifting climate policies across the globe are impacting the recreational boating industry and how the industry is responding. Speakers will offer an in-depth look and strategic insight surrounding the realities and impacts of implementing next-generation technologies into the recreational boating industry and marine space.

In addition, over 30 exhibiting companies with a focus on electrification, hybrid propulsion, and sustainable technologies will be showcased through the new Electrification Product Route. Exhibitors such as ePropulsion, which manufactures a complete line of efficient and reliable electric motors, and Lithium Pros, which is an innovator in lithium-ion battery systems for high-performance vessels, will be designated as part of the Electrification Product Route available on the IBEX mobile app and website.

“Sustainability and environmentally conscious construction are some of the most significant trends in the industry right now,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “As a dedicated source for providing information in emerging topics, we’re very excited to help promote the latest advances in alternative propulsion technology with our new Electrification Education Track, NMMA Special Session, and Product Route. We can’t wait to see what collaborations come out of the interactions at this year’s Show."

“As the recreational boating industry looks to the future with a keen focus on electrification and next generation propulsion systems, it is crucial that industry leaders take advantage of opportunities that educate and discuss the practical realities, challenges, and opportunities the recreational boating industry faces when considering what the future of boating looks like,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, president of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA). “From advancing battery performance and renewable biofuels to building out a supportive infrastructure system, it’s imperative the industry understands the intricacies surrounding electrification and next generation propulsion systems and biofuels. This year’s new Special Session, hosted by the NMMA, on next generation marine propulsion convenes some of the brightest minds and influential thought leaders in the space, and offers an in-depth discussion surrounding these very political and economic impacts of electrification implementation, on a domestic and international front, into the recreational marine industry.”