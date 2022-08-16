Discover Boating partners with ESPN

As part of the 2022 marketing campaign, Discover Boating, powered by NMMA and MRAA, is partnering with media that align with the brand’s traditional, growth and emerging audiences to amplify the joys of boating and generate interest and awareness. With a strong interest in sports being a common thread across Discover Boating’s target audiences, one of these partners is top sports network, ESPN. Throughout summer, ESPN is featuring Discover Boating across its digital platform and on Aug. 15, the network showcased recreational boating on its popular weekly television morning show, First Take.

The episode, which can be viewed here, was filmed live with Discover Boating from a boat on the East River and re-aired on ESPN2 (it's also available on the ESPN App). First Take features expert opinions and analysis on the most compelling and entertaining topics from around the world of sports. Discover Boating’s ‘Anthem’ video also ran during Monday's episode.

Discover Boating’s ‘Hooked’ video, highlighting the story of brand ambassador Khristian Rousseve, is currently running on ESPN streaming services, and Discover Boating digital ads are running on ESPN.com.

ESPN’s First Take program averages 445,000 viewers daily, with 40% in the 18-24 age group. ESPN.com has nearly 11 million unique visitors per month.

To learn more about Discover Boating’s work to engage and retain boaters, visit b2b.DiscoverBoating.com.