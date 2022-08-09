Freedom Boat Club celebrates 50K-member milestone

Freedom Boat Club announces U.K. expansion

Freedom Boat Club recently announced a significant milestone as it surpassed 50,000 memberships across its 360 global locations. With their application to the Freedom Boat Club Seattle, Walter and CJ Robles signified this achievement.



The Robles are like many who have joined the Freedom community since its inception. Two busy healthcare professionals with young children, the couple didn’t have the time to invest in purchasing and maintaining a boat, however still wanted to enjoy boating in the beautiful Puget Sound area.



“Being recognized as Freedom’s 50,000 membership is a great addition to an already exciting occasion,” said Walter Robles. “We plan to make the most of our membership, spending time out on the water exploring the many waterways of the Puget Sound and eventually cruising out to the Olympic peninsula for an overnight adventure.”



Freedom Boat Club Seattle has a full fleet of vessels, ranging from cruisers, bow riders and center consoles, including 50 new boats for 2022. It has clubs throughout the state of Washington, with 4 locations in Seattle at Elliott Bay Marina, Nautical Landing Marina, AGC Marina and Leschi Marina, as well as Kirkland, Edmonds, Everett, Tacoma, Olympia, Port Orchard and Poulsbo.



“We are not only focused on growing the Freedom Boat Club as a business but as a vital entry-point to the industry for new boaters,” said Nick Hooge, President, Freedom Boat Club Seattle. “As with all equipment-intensive activities, the costs, both in money and time involved in starting out, can be a barrier to entry, and we’re thrilled that our offerings create opportunities for adventurous people like the Robles to join our family.”