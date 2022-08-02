Scout announces new hire, promotion

Scout Boats, Inc. recently hired Bailey Barnette as the company’s new Sales Coordinator at its South Carolina-based headquarters.

Barnette will manage dealer orders, production schedules, shipping logistics and also works closely with the territory sales managers on all custom orders. She comes to Scout from a more than four-year stint at Blanchard Machinery Company in Summerville, S.C. as a service advisor.

Barnette

“Bailey will be a key asset for us in our sales coordinator role,” said Scout President Dave Wallace. “She’s an organized, professional and detail-oriented individual and we’re excited about bringing her on board here at our growing Scout team.”

Scout’s former Sales Coordinator Carol Anne Henry has been promoted to Marketing Manager. Henry will focus on Scout’s marketing efforts and event planning while working with Scout’s Director of Sales and Marketing Alan Lang and Scout’s brand management firm Tinsley Creative. She has a Master of Science degree in Global & Luxury Management from SKEMA Business School in Sophia Antipolis, France, a Master of Management degree from the North Carolina State University Jenkins Graduate School of Management, and a Bachelor of Science from the College of Charleston, South Carolina.

Henry

“Carol Anne has been an incredible asset and has done a phenomenal job in her more than three-year history with us, and we know she will further excel in her new role,” said Wallace.