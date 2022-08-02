Discover Boating reaches next-generation boaters with media partnerships

Discover Boating has established a number of strategic media partnerships in 2022 as it works to amplify our industry's voice and maintain momentum and participation coming out of the pandemic.

One of these partnerships is with Ebony Media, one of the most highly trafficked platforms and highly respected media, within the African American community. Through the partnership, Ebony is helping Discover Boating engage a key segment within the industry's growth and emerging target audiences and invite these potential boat buyers to experience life on the water.

The partnership is coming to life through two key activations: Ebony invited Discover Boating to be part of its popular "The Coolest Black Family," video and content series where they profile African American families participating in different activities from travel to sports to technology and more. As one of their most popular series, the Discover Boating videos have already garnered millions of views. They can be found on Ebony's website HERE.

Discover Boating is also co-hosting an event in Oak Bluffs Harbor on Martha's Vineyard in August, bringing together influencers from across the African American community to experience life on the water and help us amplify the joys of boating. The event will take attendees on the water and showcase the many benefits of boating.