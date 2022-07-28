Skeeter Boats celebrates 75 years

This July, Skeeter Products, Inc. celebrates 75 years in business as the leader in performance fishing boats. The impressive milestone is marked by an unrelenting passion for creating unforgettable experiences on the water. Skeeter celebrates their anniversary with the release of a limited edition FXR APEX bass boat in an all-new gold and black color scheme.

Skeeter founder Holmes Thurmond built the first Skeeter in 1948, the first boat ever designed for bass fishing, and the company continues to set standards and raise the bar when it comes to boating innovation and performance.

“Mr. Thurmond understood that time on the water is valuable, whether our customers are tournament fishing or just cruising with family during the weekend. We share that passion for boating and fishing,” said Jeff Stone, Senior Vice President, Skeeter Products. “The legacy he created with the first Skeeter boat is one of reliability, durability, safety and performance. We strive to elevate those attributes in every Skeeter boat and trailer we produce. We’re proud to celebrate 75 years and look forward to many more opportunities to create unforgettable experiences on the water for our customers.”

Skeeter Boats was one of the first companies to use fiberglass in boat constructions in the 1950s. They were also one of the first bass boats approved by the U.S. Coast Guard. Skeeter had the first v-hull pad design and bass boat rated for a 150hp engine.

Since Yamaha’s 1996 acquisition of Skeeter, the company expanded their production facilities in Kilgore, Texas, and introduced new models in the FX, ZX, and iClass bass boat lines, as well as the WX and MX deep-V product lines and the SX bay boat line.