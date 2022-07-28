IBEX unveils 2022 education schedule

IBEX Education Conference opens call for proposals

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced today the schedule of world-class technical education included in the IBEX Education Conference, to be held during the Show, September 27-29, 2022, at the Tampa Convention Center. Owned and produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and RAI Amsterdam, IBEX is North America’s largest trade event for marine industry professionals.



Scheduled for Monday, September 26, the Pre-Conference Sessions offer in-depth subject matter and hands-on training in full- and half-day formats. These sessions allow registrants to explore relevant topic areas for extended, focused training the day before the exhibit halls open. This includes certification opportunities, industry training, product demos, and design sessions. Topics span leadership skills, small craft electric propulsion design, electrical installation, and high-performance composites.



Produced with the Show’s education partners Professional BoatBuilder magazine, ABBRA, ABYC, NMEA, and IBEX co-owner NMMA, the Seminar Series will be held Tuesday September 28 through Thursday September 30 and offered in nine tracks: Construction Methods and Materials, Design and Engineering, Emerging Topics, Management Policy, Marina and Boatyard Operations, Marine Electrical Systems, Marine Onboard Systems, and Survey and Repair. In a new track for 2022, Electrification will be discussed in seven IBEX seminars, including Designing Boats for Electric Propulsion by Dave Gerr. Seminars will be presented by well-known IBEX speakers like Nigel Calder, James Cote, and Steve D'Antonio. New for 2022, Drew Orvieto will be presenting The Critical Role of Propulsion Integration in the Pursuit of Autonomy, Bob Williams will be presenting Cruising Yacht Systems Resilience, and Phil Gutowski will present Installing a Modern Hybrid Energy System.



Held in the Tech Talk Theater on the third floor of the exhibit hall on Tuesday and Wednesday, 13 one hour-long Tech Talk Workshops will highlight new and innovative products. Topics include: Are You Building a “Lithium Ready” Boat?, The Importance of Lightning Detection Safety in the Marine Industry, and Marine Stabilization. These workshops are free to attend.



IBEX 365, the marine industry’s online resource for innovation and technology, offers informative articles, press releases, and new product news, as well as year-round education through live webinars and recorded sessions on topics including The Future of Electric Propulsion, Workforce Development, and Gelcoat Repair.



“IBEX’s Education Conference brings together the most relevant industry topics from our education partners to create an experience accessible to all industry professionals, at all levels, and at companies of all sizes,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “By bringing together topic experts from every aspect of the marine industry, in four days we can offer participants a wealth of information to enhance and inspire the innovators of tomorrow. Whether you are interested in getting certified in a new skill, understanding the latest in electrification, or learning about a new material or technique, IBEX has the session you need to add to your professional development."



The Education Conference sessions are available in the registration process. To attend the IBEX Seminar Series, visitors can register for a Single session, a Three-Pack, or, new for 2022, the IBEX FlexPass, which offers the best value for participants interested in up to nine seminars. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for paid and verified participation at IBEX seminars at one CEU per one hour.



Visitors can click here to register. For exhibitors looking to add booth staff, click here for exhibitor registration. Accredited press planning to cover the show and products on display can click here for media registration. Due to high demand and early bookings, Show management strongly recommends making hotel reservations soon by clicking here.



For more information on IBEX 2022, exhibiting companies, interactive exhibit hall floor plans, and more, please visit www.ibexshow.com.