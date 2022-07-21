ABYC launches webinar series

The ABYC Foundation Educator Training Conference has switched formats from a two-day virtual experience to a subscription-based monthly webinar series geared toward enhancing education and training for future and existing marine technicians. Scheduled to launch on September 20, the monthly series is free for ABYC Foundation Affiliated and Accredited schools as well as ABYC members at Manufacturer-level or higher, while general subscriptions are $249. Subscriptions include nine webinars throughout the school year for live interaction with ABYC staff and speakers, networking with participants, and sponsored prize drawings.

The ABYC Foundation Educator Training Webinar Series is designed for those who are already teaching about boats and those developing a new program, as well as for school administrators and industry professionals who want to connect with the trainers.

“We are excited about this new model of a monthly subscription-based series to let educators take their summer off and learn at their own pace,” said ABYC Foundation Executive Director Margaret Podlich. “This is now an ongoing opportunity to bring together the people training our future marine technicians and those who are actively hiring.”

Webinar sessions can be attended live or watched on-demand.

Sept. 20, 2022 – Teaching Technical Topics – Lessons from Construction

Oct. 12, 2022 – Don’t Reinvent the Wheel: 8 Resources You Should Know

Nov. 21, 2022 – Electrical Systems Do’s and Don’ts: A Visual Journey

Dec. 13, 2022 – Boatyard and Marina Safety Considerations

Jan. 25, 2023 – How People Learn

Feb. 14, 2023 – Educating Future Fiberglass Composite Boat Builders

Mar. 14, 2023 – What the Industry Wants

Apr. 12, 2023 – Fundamental Trailer Repair

May 11, 2023 – Marine Systems Training Aids

“There’s been a huge response from the industry for sponsorships. We know the teachers in attendance will appreciate the support and will bring back information on these brands to their students,” said Podlich.

Sponsors include: Boatswain’s Locker, Correct Craft, Grady White Boats, Medart Marine, Regulator Marine, TEXA, Vetus Maxwell, NMEA, Wards Marine Electric, Yamaha, Marine Industries Association of Palm Beach County, Marine Industries Association of South Florida, Marine Trades Association of Maryland, Marine Trades Association of New Jersey, Massachusetts Marine Trades Association, Massachusetts Marine Trades Educational Trust, Michigan Boating Industries Association.