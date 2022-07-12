MarineMax promotes Ryan West to VP

MarineMax recently announced the promotion of Ryan West to the role of Vice President. Ryan will continue to lead the company’s best in class Fort Myers operations.

“During Ryan’s 18 successful years at MarineMax he has positively impacted the lives of countless customers and team members. Loyalty and professionalism are hallmarks of Ryan, as demonstrated across all aspects of the Fort Myers operations," Kyle Langbehn, MarineMax President of Retail Operations said. "This promotion recognizes Ryan’s impact and importance to our company, our team, the boating industry, and most importantly our customers. The industry-leading Fort Myers waterfront location consistently delivers excellence in marine services, including sales, service, finance and insurance, marina and storage, events, and award-winning customer Getaways!. Ryan and his team will continue to build upon the great success of our Fort Myers location providing exceptional customer experiences.”

Ryan joined MarineMax in 2004 and has over 20 years of retail experience, including leading MarineMax locations throughout West Florida and Texas. Since returning to Florida in 2014, Ryan and his family enjoy the close-knit community of Fort Myers and are happy to call it home. Being recognized as the top retail location three times, with over 20 team members obtaining top sales achievements, is a testament to Ryan’s success in Fort Myers.

"I am extremely proud of the Fort Myers Team and our many accomplishments. This promotion to Vice President is a clear result of the dedication and commitment of the entire team to delivering the best pleasure boating experience for our clients every day," West said. "Our partnerships, forged along the way, are stronger than ever and we remain committed to giving back to the community we serve. I take pride in the facility and operations we have built that provide the best boating lifestyle our area has to offer."