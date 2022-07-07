Smartgyro announces new distributors, appoints sales manager

Smartgyro has announced another step in its U.S. expansion with the signing of three new distributors and the appointment of a dedicated technical sales manager in the country.

The gyro stabilizer technology company has finalized agreements with Mastry Engine Center in Florida, Mack Boring & Parts Co. in New Jersey, and Boatswain’s Locker in California. The three new Smartgyro distributors, who are YANMAR’s key distributors, will utilize YANMAR’s existing North American dealer networks in addition to some new dealers within the market for sales and aftersales.

The partnerships with established distributors in the powerboat market, in both the leisure and commercial sectors, will ensure coordinated support and service for Smartgyro customers and OEMs. A strategic base for stocking Smartgyro units is already operating in Baltimore, MD.

Smartgyro has also appointed a technical sales manager in the U.S., adding marine industry specialist Bob Walker to the sales team. Based in Maryland, on the Chesapeake Bay, Bob brings almost 30 years’ experience in marine equipment and yacht sales to the new role at Smartgyro, including seven years as Application Engineer for sister company VETUS most recently.

In his new role, Bob will work with the three main distributors and dealer network to focus on building market presence and brand awareness, while providing strong technical knowledge for customers and supporting the distributors.

He said: “I believe we produce a beautifully made and expertly engineered product that truly stands above the competition in quality, ruggedness, and ease of service. Now we need to let people know about it. That’s why I’m excited to be part of the global Smartgyro team as we work to build sales and brand awareness here in the U.S. I firmly believe that with our nationwide distribution network and installers, we are in a great position to do just that.

“As the number of people boating grows, so does the market for products like stabilizers that make that experience more enjoyable for everyone onboard and allow more of that precious time to be spent being on the water. That’s what it’s about, so it’s not surprising that we are seeing boats in almost all size ranges coming to the market with stabilization as standard equipment or as an option.”

Pieter Feenstra, Sales Director North-Europe, APAC and America, Smartgyro, said: “Marking a new phase in the growth of Smartgyro in the U.S., we are delighted to confirm the three distributor agreements and new team member. We have a strong infrastructure in place to offer our customers the best service and support and look forward to introducing our innovative stabilizer solutions to more boaters and OEMs in the country. We welcome Bob Walker to the global sales team and have full confidence that he, with the three distributors, will increase sales and installations in the coming months.”