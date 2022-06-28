Yamaha announces partnership with Bonefish and Tarpon Trust

Yamaha Rightwaters announced it's the official outboard of Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT). With this sponsorship, Yamaha is committed to BTT’s mission to conserve bonefish, tarpon and permit—the species, their habitats and the larger fisheries they comprise.

“Bonefish & Tarpon Trust’s mission is critical to ensuring the longevity of these species and their habitat,” said John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The work and advocacy of the trust will allow the next generation of anglers to experience the thrill of the catch and the natural beauty these fish call home.”

BTT is a non-profit organization that pursues its mission through science-based conservation, education and advocacy. BTT was founded 25 years ago by anglers seeking to reverse the declines they were witnessing in bonefish and tarpon populations in the Florida Keys. Today, BTT continues a comprehensive research and conservation program in the Keys and has expanded its work across the Caribbean Basin to include staffed programs in the Bahamas, Belize and Mexico as well as grant-funded research projects in Cuba and other locations.

"We thank Yamaha for its generous support of our organization," said BTT President and CEO Jim McDuffie. "As the official onboard of BTT, Yamaha will help bring science to the fight for clean water, healthy marine habitats, and abundant flats fisheries—for the benefit of the resource and the enjoyment of anglers."