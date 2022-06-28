Mercury Racing expands Powerboat P1 partnership

Mercury Racing announced it has entered a two-year agreement expanding its partnership with Powerboat P1, an international marine motorsport promoter.

The renewed and expanded partnership designates Mercury Racing as the official power of Class 1 and official partner of P1 Offshore, continues the on-site relationship with the Mercury Racing Race Support team members, and adds Mercury Racing to the P1 Fan Village during the P1 Offshore Sarasota Grand Prix (July 2-3) and P1 Offshore St. Pete Grand Prix (Sept. 3-4).

The Mercury Racing 1100 Competition engine will serve as the official power of the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM) Class 1 World Championship. Teams that utilize the 1100 Competition engine, developed exclusively for American Power Boat Association (APBA) offshore racing and featuring exclusive aluminum four-valve cylinder heads and dual overhead camshaft valve train, will receive on-site technical support through the Mercury Racing Race Support team, underscoring its commitment to the sport and its products.

“Mercury Racing was born out of competition racing,” shared Stuart Halley, general manager for Mercury Racing. “Sponsoring Powerboat P1 demonstrates our continued commitment to high horsepower and high performance. We’re looking forward to our Race Support Team being on site and seeing everyone at the P1 Village.”

The Mercury Racing fan zone in the P1 Village will feature enter-to-win programs and games, giving fans more opportunities to connect with Mercury Racing and learn about its products. Powerboat P1 CEO Azam Rangoonwala shared, “Our partnership with Mercury Racing began in 2017 and has expanded each year with new areas of collaboration and mutual business development. Partnering with the world’s leading marine engine manufacturer adds significant value to our business and this is another great step we’re taking together to build upon an already successful relationship.”