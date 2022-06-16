Valhalla Boatworks joins Yamaha Rightwaters recycling program

Valhalla Boatworks is the most recent addition to the list of boat manufacturers currently recycling plastic protective covers through the Yamaha Rightwaters plastics recycling program. To date, the program, which launched in August 2021, is responsible for returning 17,911 pounds of Polyethylene and Polypropylene sheet plastics back into base materials, reducing the amount of plastics in U.S. waterways.

Created, owned and operated by the Viking Yacht Company, Valhalla Boatworks offers four center consoles from 33 to 55 feet and claims the title of being the world leader in semi-custom high-performance luxury center console boats.

“Yamaha Rightwaters, through initiatives such as the plastic recycling program, continues to create opportunities for marine sustainability and conservation. Valhalla Boatworks is enthusiastic about being part of the journey,” says John Leek IV, General Manager of Viking Mullica. “By participating in this program, it’s our hope that we can help significantly reduce plastic in the nation’s waters.”

The Yamaha Rightwaters plastics recycling program leverages a reverse logistics strategy to return the protective covers from select boat builders, retail dealers and its three boat production facilities. Additional contributing manufacturers include Contender Boats, Regulator Marine, Xpress Boats, Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing (YJBM), Skeeter and G3 Boats.

The materials ship from participating boat builders and dealers to Tommy Nobis Enterprises, which separates recyclable plastics from other materials, such as plastic zippers, cords and eyelets. Tommy Nobis Enterprises then ships the material - known as “feedstock” in the recycling industry - to Nexus for processing into raw materials, which range from gasses to waxes. Those materials are then used for other products.