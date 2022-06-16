NMMA announces dates for ABC 2023

The American Boating Congress (ABC) will return to Washington, D.C. from May 8-10, 2023, bringing together all segments of the recreational boating industry to share its collective voice on Capitol Hill and address pressing matters to the industry. Following the return of a successful in-person ABC this year, the NMMA will welcome the industry back to The Wharf, D.C. at the Intercontinental Hotel.



The 2022 ABC brought over 200 industry stakeholders from across the U.S., representing all facets of the North American recreational boating industry, and welcomed a host of speakers who discussed key policy priorities and challenges impacting the industry.

A recap video of the 2022 American Boating Congress may be viewed here.

The NMMA team said it will share additional details and more information about the annual advocacy event as they become available.