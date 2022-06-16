Albin brings on three new distributors

Albin Group Marine, part of the Sudbury family of companies, has signed three additional distributors to warehouse and market its extensive OEM and aftermarket product line. The companies are Meyer Distributing, Northern Wholesale Supply and SeaWide Distribution/NTP-STAG. Brad Burton, general manager, made the announcement.

We're pleased to be working with these prominent distributors," said Burton. "Each has a well-deserved reputation for customer service in their respective segments and are the ideal match to expand Albin's market share."

With over 83 locations throughout the US, Jasper, Indiana-based Meyer Distributing is a leader in marine and RV aftermarket products. With its own transportation network, Meyer Logistics, has the infrastructure to service its broad national customer base.

Lino Lakes, Minnesota-based Northern Wholesale Supply serves the marine and RV industries throughout the Upper Midwest and has an extensive network of dealers. The company has partnered with Wynnchurch Capital to maintain its strong foundation and seek future opportunities.

Murrieta, California SeaWide Distribution and Exeter, Pennsylvania NTP-STAG merged in 2021 with the former focused on marine and the latter on RV. The combined resources leverage NTP-STAG's extensive national distribution network.