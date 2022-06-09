NMMA hires new VP of business intelligence

NMMA recently welcomed Mildred Robinson as vice president of business intelligence. In this new role, Robinson will drive NMMA’s data, analytics and insights department to enhance and expand research critical to the success of the recreational boating industry.

Robinson reports to Ellen Bradley, senior vice president of marketing and communications and chief brand officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mildred to the team. She comes to NMMA with deep business analytics, data management and global operations experience that includes overseeing reporting systems, identifying insights, and delivering impactful visual reporting to stakeholders,” said Bradley. “Mildred’s background and leadership bring great perspective, helping the recreational boating industry tap into timely and necessary data to make informed business decisions, grow NMMA’s research portfolio, and tell a more powerful story to key decision makers that will ultimately grow boating.”

Robinson brings more than 19 years of business intelligence experience to the NMMA. She’s worked in a diverse mix of industries from hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to consumer-packaged goods. Most recently, Robinson led her own consulting practice following her role as vice president of business intelligence and analytics at top global marketing and communications firm, Publicis.

Before Publicis, she held leadership roles in business intelligence at Press Ganey, a healthcare company providing data and insights to more than 41,000 healthcare facilities, and McDonald’s, where she led critical projects across supply chain, marketplace, and business analytics and operations. Robinson’s resume also includes brands and organizations such as Coca-Cola, Hershey’s, Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI).

“I'm honored to join the NMMA and look forward to working closely with the team to elevate our data resources, bringing strategic focus to our market-driving research,” said Robinson.

Robinson is based in the Chicago area and recently bought her first yacht and bowrider.