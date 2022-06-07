MRAA partners with Boat Trader for Certified Dealers

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announced its Board of Directors for 2021

The Marine Retailers Association of the Americas announced its expansion of offerings for Marine Industry Certified Dealership (MICD) Program participants through its strategic partnership with Boat Trader.

The new benefit includes banner ads for MRAA Certified Dealers on Boat Trader, the largest online boating marketplace in America, who are also Boat Trader members. The banners will be paired with dealer listings on boattrader.com, directing consumers to the dealer’s website while reinforcing the message to “Buy with Confidence from a Certified Dealer.”

“By partnering with Boat Trader, MRAA Certified Dealers can proudly promote their MICD recognition on all of their boat listings across the site,” says Liz Keener, MRAA Certification Manager. “This gives Certified Dealers a competitive advantage in an accelerated market and gives consumers more confidence when shopping for boats.”

Boat Trader draws more than 7 million visits per month and nearly 16 million boat listing views, providing significant brand exposure for Certified Dealerships.

“As the demand for boats remains strong and first-time boat buyers hit historic highs, connecting buyers with professional dealers is more important than ever for the long-term health of the industry,” said Courtney Chalmers, Vice President of Marketing, Boats Group. “Dealerships often provide the initial opportunity for shopper engagement. We’re excited to promote Certified Dealers to further reinforce the value of their professionalism and service in the boating industry.”