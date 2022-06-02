Jeff Stone, senior VP of Skeeter Products, will oversee G3 Boats

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced today that Jeff Stone, Senior Vice President, Skeeter Products, will now oversee G3 Boats. In his new role, Stone is responsible for manufacturing, operations, marketing and sales for Yamaha U.S. Business Unit subsidiaries G3 and Skeeter Boats.

“Jeff’s steadfast leadership, experience and strong financial management principles will allow Yamaha to continue to invest in the people, facilities and equipment that will make our brands stronger for the future,” said Ben Speciale, president, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.

Serving as senior vice president and general manager of Skeeter Products, since 2001, Stone manages product development, engineering and manufacturing of all Skeeter products including bass, deep v and saltwater bay boats. He is also responsible for marketing, sales, customer relations, human resources and all financial reporting functions of Skeeter Boats. During his tenure as Senior Vice President, Stone helped Skeeter grow its market share from 8 to 20%.

Stone reports to Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.