Anthem introduces retail financing

Buyers can now apply for retail financing on the Anthem website.

"We’re taking a page out of the automotive world handbook where clients can get pre approved prior to purchasing. It’s designed to speed up the buying process and help clients focus on how Anthem elevates the boating experience without financial anxieties”, remarked Anthem CEO Mark Overbye.

Anthem’s retail financial program is intended to supplement a dealer's F+I programs. Applications are shopped among the nation’s largest banks and lending institutions for the most competitive rates and terms.

Don Sidbury, Owner of Outlaw Marine in Melrose, Fla. commented, “Anthem’s versatility in combing surf boat performance with pontoon comfort is highly attractive. Having a financial array to close deals and make people happy is a win for everyone.”