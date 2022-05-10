Yamaha’s Ben Speciale honored with TRCP’s Conservation Achievement Award

The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP) honored Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit President Ben Speciale with the 2022 Conservation Achievement Award during the 14th Annual Capital Conservation Awards dinner on May 4, 2022.

Recognized alongside Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and Congresswoman Betty McCollum (D-MN), 2022 recipients of the James D. Range Conservation Award, Speciale received his award for his leadership in conservation and environmental stewardship.

“We all have access to the natural treasures of this country through our public lands and waterways, and I’m grateful to work for a company that makes products that foster a love for the outdoors. When we can find a common ground in our desire to conserve resources and work together through bi-partisan efforts, we can ensure those resources are here for future generations to enjoy,” said Speciale. “Conservation and sustainability are at the center of the Yamaha Marine organization. I’m humbled and share this honor with my co-workers and mentor, Yamaha Marine Past President Phil Dyskow.”

Involved since childhood in his family’s marina and marine dealership, Speciale grew up with a passion for boating and fishing as well as a respect for the resources that provide those opportunities. During the last five years, he encouraged the establishment and growth of Yamaha Rightwaters, a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation and support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources.

“Each year, the TRCP proudly honors individuals whose commitment to conservation has had real and lasting on-the-ground results for hunters, anglers, and all Americans,” said Whit Fosburgh, TRCP President and CEO. “Ben Speciale has been a leader in the fights to improve management of recreational angling in saltwater, conserve the ocean’s forage base, and tackle the threats posed to our fisheries by aquatic invasive species.”

As President of the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, Speciale directs all U.S.-based Yamaha marine activities and subsidiaries including Skeeter bass boats, G3 aluminum fishing boats, Precision Propeller Industries, Bennett Marine, Siren Marine and Kracor. He also acts as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Marine Engines and Boat Power Systems (BPS). In addition, Speciale serves on the board of the National Marine Manufacturers Association and is past chairman.