Boating Industry gears up for power-packed 2022 ELEVATE SUMMIT

EPG Brand Acceleration in conjunction with Boating Industry Magazine is well underway in planning for its 2022 ELEVATE SUMMIT slated November 14-16 at the beautiful Caribe Royale resort in Orlando, FL.

“The team at Boating Industry has been working very hard over the past few years to make the ELEVATE SUMMIT a significant leadership event unlike anything our industry has experienced, and 2022’s edition continues to build on its momentum,” said Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief Adam Quandt. “Combining high-level educational content with intimate networking opportunities, ELEVATE 2022 offers important insights for every leader in the recreational boating industry, and is the must-attend leadership event of the year.”

David Parker of Parker Business Consulting, a well-known industry leader and 20 Group Facilitator, has already made reservations.

“I attended last year’s ELEVATE SUMMIT for the senior-level professional development which gave me the opportunity to network with industry leaders and to attend the Top 100 Gala. The ELEVATE SUMMIT offered truly outstanding speakers and I learned way more than I expected… excellent take-aways you can apply to your business,” he said.

In addition to its action-packed educational agenda currently in the works, new for 2022 includes a next-level, Top 100 Awards Gala which will not only celebrate the top dealers in North America, but now expands and shines the spotlight on the 40 Under 40 young professionals and Women Making Waves award recipients.

“While our previous gala events have toasted retailers exclusively, we wanted to be more inclusive and honor top performers from throughout the industry at this year’s festivities,” said Quandt.

Kim Sweers of FB Marine Group says she has attended ELEVATE SUMMIT to gain tools needed to sustain a successful dealership including leadership insights, management/marketing techniques, customer experience strategies, market and legislative updates. She values the full program including the “hot topics and key networking opportunities” and welcomes additional recognition outside of the traditional retail sector she represents.

“As an industry, we have made great strides in breaking down the barriers of entry allowing more women and millennials to find successful careers in the marine industry,” she said. “Celebrating their individual accomplishments at Elevate Summit is a welcome addition, and long overdue.”

Jeff Husby, the Boating Industry #2 Ranked Dealer in North America, agrees.

“The ELEVATE SUMMIT is the perfect venue to recognize overall top industry performers and success at all levels,” he said. “Enhancing the Top 100 Gala elevates the event and the recognition for everyone involved.”

According to Boating Industry National Sales Manager Leslie Palmer, the 2022 ELEVATE SUMMIT sponsorships are off to a brisk start, with multiple corporate renewals confirmed and in play, coupled with new participants.

“If your goal is to reach the marine industry C-Suite and key stakeholders, the ELEVATE SUMMIT offers the perfect platform to connect with this highly targeted audience in a very meaningful way,” she said. “We have several sponsorship opportunities available and are happy to help facilitate powerful marketing partnerships through participation in this unique event.”

To register, or for more information including sponsorship of the 2022 Boating Industry’s ELEVATE SUMMIT, visit www.boatingindustryelevate.com