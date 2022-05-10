ABA names Webasto supplier of choice

The American Boatbuilders Association (ABA) has named Webasto Thermo & Comfort North America, Inc. a Supplier of Choice for sunroofs, air conditioners and heaters. As part of the agreement, Webasto's contract with the ABA extends through June 30, 2025.

"The ABA is pleased to reach an agreement with Webasto as a Supplier of Choice for air conditioning, sunroofs, and heating systems," said Jay Patton, president of ABA. "Webasto will be an outstanding partner to the ABA and its members and we look forward to a successful partnership."

As a leading US buying group for independent boatbuilders, the ABA uses the same criteria for selecting suppliers as it does for accepting members. It seeks partners with a proven history for quality, service, financial stability and industry leadership. Comprised of 26 US boat manufacturing companies, the trade association serves as its members' united voice to suppliers, governments and industry entities.

"We're pleased to be recognized by the ABA as a supplier of choice," said David Wollard, senior director of leisure markets for Webasto. "Their boatbuilder members manufacture premium-quality boats that are comfortable and technologically advanced, making our sunroof and temperature control solutions an ideal match. We're proud that they have placed their trust in us."