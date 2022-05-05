Senate passes Water Resources Development Act

U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW) released last week its text for the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2022, a water infrastructure package reauthorized by Congress on a biannual basis. The Senate’s version of this year’s WRDA bill includes several wins for the recreational boating industry, including top priorities which NMMA has advocated for over the past few years.



"Specifically, WRDA 2022 includes improvements to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) recreation management, promotion of USACE navigation projects that support recreation access, combatting the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS), and further use of natural infrastructure solutions," said Callie Hoyt, director of federal government relations at the NMMA. "The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is among the nation’s leading providers for recreation opportunities on our public lands and waters and the committee’s inclusion of key provisions – including critical improvements to Army Corps’ funding, navigation management, and recreation projects – is a strong indicator of Congress’ intention to support outdoor recreation as a major economic driver across local communities and states. We'd like to especially thank Chairman Carper and Ranking Member Capito for their important work that will increase Americans' access to the open waters."

Key provisions in this year’s WRDA reauthorization bill include: