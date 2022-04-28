Yamaha appoints Ron Campbell outboard sales division manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Ron Campbell to the position of Division Manager, Outboard Sales. In his new role, Campbell will oversee all Yamaha U.S. dealer outboard sales initiatives and programs. He succeeds long-time Yamaha team member John Rigsby who retired in March of 2022.

“Ron brings extended marine industry sales perspective to the position and is eager to develop strong relationships with Yamaha’s marine dealer network,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “His extensive experience in wholesale sales and operations management will serve to help Yamaha and our dealers realize greater sales.”

A 14-year veteran of the Yamaha WaterCraft Division, Ron began his career with Yamaha as a District Manager in Florida before transitioning to Regional Manager for both the East and West regions. Prior to Yamaha, Campbell spent several years as an Account Executive for Guest Access International where he developed the company’s sales region in Florida and expanded the company’s national sales efforts.

Campbell reports to Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.