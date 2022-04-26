Mercury releases 2021 sustainability reports

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, released its 2021 sustainability report. The report details the company’s progress through the end of 2021 in advancing its sustainability mission around four key pillars: Energy, Environment, Product and People.

The report’s 2021 sustainability highlights and accomplishments include:

Earning the Corporate Energy Management award from the International Association of Energy Engineers

Developing a zero-direct-emissions electric outboard concept

Declaring a second distribution center a “zero waste to landfill” facility

Constructing a new LEED (leadership in energy and environmental design) certified distribution center

“Our successes show that we prioritize sustainability in everything we do, regardless of the circumstances,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. We are in a unique position to drive more sustainable processes, minimize our environmental impact and positively affect the communities in which we live and work. Our teams across the globe have built sustainability into every aspect of how we operate, and it has become part of our DNA.”

Mercury said it remains on track to accomplish its sustainability goals along each of its four pillars by the year-end 2025 and 2030 deadlines established for various initiatives.

“We will continue to lead the way as we engage with partners and the communities where we do business. Mercury continues to push forward with a commitment to achieving our vision of sustainability and leading by example,” Drees said.

To view and download the 2021 Mercury Marine Sustainability Report, click here.