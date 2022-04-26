Cobalt partners with Harman for onboard entertainment

HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., focused on connected technologies and solutions for automotive, consumer, professional and enterprise markets, announced its marine group has been selected by boat manufacturer Cobalt Boats for a multi-year contract to fit all Cobalt boats supplied with their Platinum Series Audio Package with the new Harman Kardon Marine system. The newly released R33 Sterndrive will be the industry’s first model to receive the new Harman Kardon systems.

“The Harman Kardon sound is one of the best audio experiences I have ever experienced on a boat,” said Tim Kaiser, Cobalt’s Manager of Advanced Design. “The sound is very clean, balanced and fun to listen to. The soundstage and imaging are excellent no matter where you sit or stand throughout the cockpit. Hats off to the Harman team.”

“We are very excited to have this opportunity with such a well-respected boat builder to launch the Harman Kardon Marine system,” said Kent Jopling, Harman Global Senior Manager for Marine. “Everyone at Cobalt has been very supportive through the implementation process and we are thrilled that their discerning customers will now have the opportunity to enjoy the Harman Kardon audio experience on the water.”

The new Cobalt R33 Sterndrive with the Platinum Series Audio Package comes equipped with Harman Kardon’s 1-1/4-inch titanium dome tweeters, 6.5-inch two-way and 8-inch three-way speakers, as well as 10- and 12-inch subwoofers, all meeting IPX6 marinized ratings from the front. The system is powered by IPX4-rated 4000-Watt RMS amplifiers. The complete system uses an industry-first fully digital A2B technology allowing the audio signal to remain in a digital state until amplified to the speakers – eliminating the possibility of audio distortion and induced noise from other boat systems on board.