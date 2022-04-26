ASA Electronics welcomes new marketing director

ASA Electronics recently announced the hire of Rachel West as the marketing director after Monica Pletcher’s retirement.

In this role, West will manage the marketing team and handle strategic planning, digital marketing, and brand management. She brings 12 years of combined education and experience in the RV industry.

“We are thrilled to have Rachel with us. Her leadership and drive for continued improvement are exactly what we were looking for in a marketing director. She’s a breath of fresh air,” ASA Electronics president Brent Barrow said.

“I’m excited to work for a company with such a great reputation amongst its employees and partners,” Rachel West said. “ASA Electronics has an innovative product offering and a diverse customer base, providing our team with the opportunity to work with many different industries and audiences.”