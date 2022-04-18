AIRMAR names director of global operations

AIRMAR Technology Corporation recently welcomed Anita Hatherley to the company as Director of Global Operations Planning and Supply Chain. Hatherley will lead the various functions to optimize Airmar’s sales, inventory, and operations planning process. She joins Airmar with over 30 years of operations experience in the recreational marine industry in the USA and UK.

"We are excited and pleased that Anita has joined our team," said Steve Boucher, CEO of Airmar Technology. "With her broad experience in operations, she will be identifying and implementing best practices to align our supply chain, logistics, and production activities. One of Airmar’s immediate objectives is to significantly increase our production capacity and output; Anita will be instrumental in getting us there."

"With their development of Chirp technology and decades as the gold-standard for ultrasonic transducers, Airmar is a pioneer in the marine electronics industry," said Hatherley. "I look forward to employing my extensive operations and strategic planning experience to help bolster their existing prominent position in the industry, with a focus on becoming an even stronger company known for customer dedication."

Hatherley comes to Airmar following a lengthy career in various operational management positions at Navico and Raymarine. At Airmar, Hatherley will work with cross-functional teams to develop strategies for continuous improvement to supply chain and logistics execution, processes, and synergies, with particular focus on improving customer satisfaction.