Sea Tow Foundation seeks nominations for Boating Safety Advisory Council

The Sea Tow Foundation is now accepting nominations for membership in its national Boating Safety Advisory Council, with applications being accepted through April 19. New appointees will be chosen by the current council and executive committee, notified in mid-May and serve a two-year term beginning June 1, 2022.

The Boating Safety Advisory Council is currently comprised of 20 leaders representing all segments of the for-profit recreational boating industry. Council members attend bi-monthly teleconference meetings to consult on numerous boating safety topics, participate in a variety of boating safety initiatives and are actively engaged in producing and judging the annual National Boating Industry Safety Awards.

For more information, visit https://www.boatingsafety.com/page/stfbsac.