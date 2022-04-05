METSTRADE unveils expanded layout for 2022

Progressing its program of continuous refinement, METSTRADE 2022 announced it will feature significant improvements to its layout for 2022. Following a one-off adjusted pandemic edition last year, METSTRADE 2022 said it will be strengthening its position as the must-not-miss world’s largest leisure marine B2B exhibition and global networking hub on November 15-17 at RAI Amsterdam.

Organizers said early indicators for 2022 are very positive, with 96% of visitors and 90% of exhibitors declaring their intention to return. Marine industry associations are experiencing significant uptake for national pavilions, and METSTRADE is receiving many first-time applications, particularly from electric propulsion and electronics companies.

“The industry is eager to be back at the world’s largest B2B leisure marine industry event after an extraordinary 2021 edition," Niels Klarenbeek, director of METSTRADE, said. "We have created a balanced layout with key points of interest in every hall in close co-operation with our partners such as ICOMIA and the Exhibition Committee. This allows us to accommodate METSTRADE’s growth with more exhibitors, more space, more focus and an enhanced visitor experience. We cannot wait to see everyone return to Amsterdam in November.”

Commenting on METSTRADE’s plans for a strong return, Udo Kleinitz, Secretary General of industry body ICOMIA stated: “Following the pandemic’s challenges, key industry stakeholders and associations are telling us it is more pivotal than ever for suppliers and buyers to connect with their industry peers. METSTRADE is the leading platform for leisure marine professionals wanting to stay relevant and up-to-date in the industry. With the entire sector present from across the full supply chain, it is the best place to source, connect and learn to help your business grow.”

The main layout changes are as follows:

The return of the SuperYacht Pavilion to Halls 9-11

The dedicated SuperYacht Pavilion (SYP) is resuming its residency in Halls 9-11 – providing a more spacious layout to accommodate its comprehensive array of dedicated premier stands and networking spaces. Through an intensified cooperation with Holland Yachting Group, a strong Holland Pavilion will be created in Hall 9. The relocation of the Holland Pavilion to Hall 9 allows room for expansion and additional services, thus establishing a strong and collective Dutch representation.

Construction Material Pavilion and Italian Pavilion in Hall 12

Hall 12 will have more focus on equipment for large production yachts with the Construction Material Pavilion (CMP) and the Italian pavilion, in co-operation with Confindustria Nautica. By doing this, it becomes the go-to hall to showcase the most advanced technologies for innovative yacht builders, naval architects, and interior designers.

I-nnovation at the forefront in Elicium Ballroom

Recognising the rapid growth in electronic propulsion and related equipment, METSTRADE will accommodate the return of the I-nnovation Lab with a special focus on alternative propulsion. Its Elicium Ballroom location will symbolically place this vital growth area for the marine sector at the show’s heart, the very same location where the DAME product entries will be on display.

Alongside you will find the METSTRADE Theatre, which will run a comprehensive education program for visitors and exhibitors. A variety of industry panelists will present and discuss topics of critical interest for the leisure marine sector.

Fully integrated Marina & Yard Pavilion in Hall 5

Continuing the theme to raise the profile of specialist interest areas, the Marina & Yard Pavilion (MYP) will form an integral part of the Hall 5 show floor this year.

More networking space and more fun

METSTRADE is about business opportunities, networking, catching up with industry friends and making new ones. This year’s edition will offer plenty of spaces for show floor networking and private meetings. We will also be returning to a comprehensive program of receptions and happy hours during opening hours and afterwards.

METSTRADE organizers indicated that more announcements about the 2022 show will be made shortly.