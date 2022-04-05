MarineMax acquires SYM

MarineMax, Inc. announced that it has acquired Superyacht Management, S.A.R.L., better known as SYM. SYM is a superyacht management company based in Golfe Juan, France. The acquisition is expected to be accretive in its first full year.

SYM is being acquired by Northrop & Johnson, a superyacht brokerage and charter services business, which MarineMax acquired in 2020. SYM expands Northrop & Johnson’s service offerings by enabling it to enter the important yacht management business and more effectively serve its expanding base of superyacht clients, while also strengthening its new build construction capabilities.

"The addition of SYM complements MarineMax’s ongoing diversification into a higher margin and global business," W. Brett McGill, chief executive officer and president of MarineMax, stated. "By adding SYM, the company strengthens its commitment to providing exceptional customer service experiences across all superyacht service offerings, including buying, selling, insuring, building, crewing, and chartering. We are very excited that Ben Young MBE, founder of SYM, and his team with their many years of invaluable yacht management experience will join forces with Northrop & Johnson.”