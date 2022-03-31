Northpoint Commercial Finance celebrates 10 years of growth

Northpoint Commercial Finance company announces partnership with Sea Fox

Northpoint Commercial Finance (Northpoint) a diversified inventory finance company, celebrated 10 years of growth driving its customer's success with over $50 billion in dealer inventory financed since inception. From a start-up finance company with a team of 10, to an established lender with over 170 employees throughout North America, Northpoint has built a business focused on service delivery and process innovation.

"We founded Northpoint in 2012 with a private equity partner and were then acquired by LBC Capital a subsidiary of Laurentian Bank of Canada in 2017," Dan Radley, president and CEO of Northpoint, stated. "The partnership with LBC Capital has helped strengthen our service execution that's led to the success of Northpoint's significant growth over the last ten years. I am proud of the Northpoint team for all their hard work throughout the years, especially their diligence and commitment to our customers during unprecedented times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic."

With customer service as the cornerstone of their value proposition, Northpoint prides itself on providing superior communication, speed of execution and state of the art systems to its customers. Service satisfaction is measured annually through a Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey. Northpoint distributed their most recent survey to active customers on November 8, 2021, using the online platform Qualtrics. They are proud to report a world class 2021 NPS score of 83, far exceeding the financial services industry average score of 44). NPS measures how likely a customer is to recommend a brand.