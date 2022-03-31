Newport International Boat Show names 2022 presenting sponsor

Newport Exhibition Group announced that it has partnered with BankNewport for the 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show presented by BankNewport. The Show will be held September 15 through 18, 2022 at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport, Rhode Island.

“We are very excited to be partnering with a storied, successful, local organization like BankNewport,” said Gail Lowney Alofsin, director of corporate partnerships of Newport Exhibition Group. “Our Show’s mission is to bring buyers and boaters together and now with BankNewport and its marine division, OceanPoint Marine Lending, having their support to provide financial services, will truly make those dreams a reality. We feel that this presenting sponsor is a perfect complement to our Show.”

Founded in 1819 and headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island, BankNewport is one of the longest-standing community banks in the United States. With 18 branch locations throughout Rhode Island and commercial lending offices in Cumberland and Providence, BankNewport offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses.

OceanPoint Marine Lending, a division of BankNewport, offers personalized marine financing programs. Formerly Offshore Financial and JustBoatLoans, the two joined hands as an industry leader in customer service with a professional staff who average 20 years of experience in yacht and boat financing. OceanPoint Marine Lending also offers one of the largest networks of quality bank lenders in the marine industry.

"We are so pleased to be the presenting sponsor of the Newport International Boat Show," said Jack Murphy, president and CEO, BankNewport. "This event offers a world-class experience to all attendees. We look forward to a great show and invite everyone to come meet representatives of our OceanPoint Marine Lending division to learn more about our offerings."

Celebrating its 51st year, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors, dealers and manufacturers, with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.