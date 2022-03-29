NMMA to host market entry and expansion webinar

NMMA has invited its members to join trade representatives and marine industry trade specialists from the U.S. Commercial Service, and NMMA Canada president Sara Anghel for a free industry webinar and dynamic discussion on current opportunities for U.S. marine manufacturers in the Australian Pleasure Boat Industry.

The webinar is free and will take place on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 6 p.m. ET.

Australia is consistently ranked as a leading market for U.S. recreational marine products, valued at over $40 million USD, and the U.S. continues to be a major exporter of marine products. More than 90% of the Australian population lives on or within 80 miles of its extensive coastline, with 1 in 10 Australians owning a boat license.

Industry leaders and trade specialists will provide insights on the market in this webinar, illustrating strategies for market entry and expansion.

NMMA members and industry stakeholders can register for the free webinar here: https://emenuapps.ita.doc.gov/ePublic/event/editWebReg.do?SmartCode=2QGN.