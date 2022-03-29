Brunswick Corp. names new chief technology officer

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) announced that it has appointed Alexandra Cattelan as its Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately. Cattelan will be responsible for continuing to advance Brunswick’s ACES strategy and, more generally, for maintaining Brunswick’s position of technology leadership in the marine industry.

Cattelan has more than three decades of experience leading electric propulsion and advanced mobility programs and organizations, most recently serving as Vice President, Engineering, Connected, Controls, Electrification and Autonomous Systems for Polaris Industries.

Prior to joining Polaris, Cattelan held a number of leadership positions in the automotive industry developing advanced electrified mobility solutions. She was Global Director, Electrified Powertrain Program Management and Operations for Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis) where she developed two major electric propulsion platforms and launched the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid and, before that, she held the positions of: Vice President, Advanced Battery Group at Johnson Controls Inc.; Product Line Manager and Chief Engineer, Electrification at AVL North America; and Assistant Chief Engineer, Chevrolet Volt Program at General Motors.

“Alex brings exceptional expertise and experience to the CTO role through her impressive 30 years of experience in developing and launching advanced vehicle technology across several industries. Her capabilities are squarely aligned with our ACES strategy and our objective of delivering smart products within smart experiences,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “She joins our extraordinary leadership team as we continue to advance our exciting Next Wave strategy.”

“I am thrilled to join Brunswick at such an exciting time in the Company’s history,” said Cattelan. “Brunswick has made incredible strides not just in advancing technology but in transforming itself and advancing its capabilities to deliver exceptional boating experiences to existing and new boaters. I look forward to partnering with the talented Brunswick leadership team to build on this momentum.”

Cattelan is on the Board of Directors for BraunAbility, whose mission is committed to changing lives for people with physical disabilities through innovative mobility solutions that provide independence and ease-of-use. Cattelan received a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Toronto.