In-person Hill meetings return for ABC 2022

NMMA announced this week the 2022 American Boating Congress (ABC) will feature in person meetings on Capitol Hill with members of Congress and their staff. The development follows a recent decision from Capitol authorities to lift certain restrictions on public meetings beginning in late March.

Register here: https://nmmaabc2022.expotracker.net/index.aspx

The Hill meetings portion of ABC is currently slated for Thursday, May 12, starting around noon ET. As in years past, the NMMA team will coordinate with congressional offices to schedule meetings for ABC attendees who sign up for Hill meetings during registration. While NMMA is confident the team will secure Hill meetings for each attendee, the association cannot guarantee multiple meetings for every participant because some congressional offices are expected to keep certain restrictions on public meetings in place throughout May.

Ahead of ABC, NMMA will host a webinar to provide registrants and potential attendees an overview of what to expect during the Hill meeting portion of the event. Additionally, webinar participants will have the option to ask questions at the end of the presentation.