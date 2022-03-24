Deadline approaching for 2022 Top Products

The deadline to submit your new, innovative products for Boating Industry 2022 Top Products consideration is quickly approaching. In order to be eligible, products must be submitted using this one-page submission form by Monday, March 28, 2022.

Any product that has been introduced or significantly updated since Jan. 1, 2021, is eligible. Many of you have released exciting new products at recent boat shows – all of which are applicable.

These Top Products, selected by the editorial staff at Boating Industry, will be featured in our May issue and on our website, and all winners will receive a logo to use in promoting their selection.

Submitting your top product is easy: Just fill out the one-page form and upload photos and press releases.

Decision makers across the industry review the Top Products issue for their latest equipment and newest offerings. Submitting your product is a great opportunity to get it seen by key individuals who will choose to use it in their business.

Questions? Email Boating Industry Editor-in-Chief Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com.