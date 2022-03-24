Boating Industry names 2022 40 Under 40

In its March/April issue which debuted yesterday, Boating Industry officially announced the 2022 40 Under 40 honorees.

Now in its sixth year, Boating Industry's annual 40 Under 40 program continues to recognize strong young professionals from all segments of recreational boating industry.

This year's 40 Under 40 were selected by the BI team from just under 200 nominations from all across the industry and features young leaders who are blazing trails of success for the future of the industry.

Read about all 40 honorees of the 2022 class here. You can find the full March/April issue of Boating Industry here.