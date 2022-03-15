Lippert promotes new senior director of aftermarket marine sales

Lippert Components, Inc. (Lippert), a supplier of a broad array of components for OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announced the promotion of Harcourt Schutz to senior director of aftermarket marine sales, which includes the brands of Lewmar, SureShade, and Taylor Made.

Schutz brings more than 20 years of leadership, knowledge, and experience in the marine marketplace in the U.S. and UK. He has held several roles at Lewmar, a marine equipment supplier that manufactures products in the UK and distributes products in the U.S. Most recently, he served as the senior director of sales for Lewmar Aftermarket, where he was responsible for attracting new retail and wholesale distribution opportunities. Schutz has also served as the U.S. general manager, national sales manager in OEM and sales aftermarket, and market manager.

Mark Boessler, Lippert’s senior vice president of aftermarket, says, “Harcourt is strongly revered throughout the marine industry in the OEM and aftermarket sectors and will provide the outstanding leadership needed to continue to drive innovative new products for our brands while providing even greater service to our customers now and in the future.”

“We’re excited about the Lippert Aftermarket Marine growth journey ahead under the leadership, focus, and care of Harcourt Schutz. We firmly believe he will help us build a world-class sales organization,” stated Stephan Lussier, Lippert vice president of aftermarket.

“It’s a true honor to have the opportunity to expand my role beyond Lewmar and work with all of the brands under Lippert Marine. I look forward to leading the growth of our sales team to further enhance our customer relationships and continued success in the marine industry,” said Schutz.

Schutz earned his bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston. In the late 1990s, he was a two-time All American in Sailing and a two-time member of the U.S. Sailing Team. He lives in Connecticut with his two sons who are 11 and 15. In his free time, Schutz enjoys boating and aviation.