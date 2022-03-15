Discover Boating hosts immersive press event

Discover Boating hosted an immersive, three-day press event in Duck Key, Fla. where a group of national consumer lifestyle media and influencers were introduced to a variety of boating activities from wakesurfing to riding personal watercraft, fishing and cruising. Attendees included editors and freelancers from top-tier outlets including: Good Housekeeping, SHAPE, USA Today/Afar, Conde Nast Traveler/The List, Men’s Health, Fatherly/ Gear Junkie and influencers Stroller in the City (190K Instagram followers) and More Than a Tie (50K Instagram followers).

This immersive event allowed attendees to experience firsthand the fun of boating as well as provided a valuable opportunity to meet with journalists face-to-face to familiarize them with the boating lifestyle and provide them with information on Discover Boating and the recreational boating industry. Additionally, the experience helped generate real-time social content further driving brand awareness, including:

NMMA said it will be providing more press activations and coverage updates this spring.