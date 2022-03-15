Boat show fundraiser provides meals for 800 families

The Captain’s Table Gala returned to the Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, on Thursday, March 3. The annual event, which began at the boat show in 2016, hosted 790 guests and raised over $55,000.



Hosted by Let Us Eat, Please Inc. and the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the Gala’s fundraiser will provide 165,000 meals, feeding 800 families of children at NJ schools who have no access to meals during the summer.

The 2022 Progressive Insurance Atlantic City Boat Show, presented by Discover Boating, ended its five-day run on March 6, attracting more than 36,000 boating enthusiasts. The overall sentiment at the show from both exhibitors and consumers last week was, “It’s great to be back,” with many businesses reporting strong sales and interest from qualified consumers.

The boat show hosted dozens of exhibitors and hundreds of new boats, and offered a variety of complimentary educational programs, including: the revamped Fred’s Shed How-To Center, presented by Progressive, featuring a host of seminars sponsored by Yamaha; a new fishing seminars series sponsored by the Recreational Fishing Alliance (RFA) and the Fisherman Magazine; and several activities to engage attendees of all ages in the boating experience.

And to engage the next generation of marine trade workforce, the boat show hosted the SkillsUSA Contest on March 2, where high school students competed in a variety of written and hands-on marine skills training to earn the right to move on to the National Skills USA Contest this summer.

For additional information about Let Us Eat, Please Inc., visit https://www.letuseatplease.org/.