Flow-Rite fortifies efforts with additional staff

Flow-Rite, manufacturer of injection-molded fluid control products for a wide range of industries, has fortified its marketing efforts by filling two newly created positions. Justin McQueen joins the company as product marketing manager and Daniel Muschiana as graphic and web designer. Todd Hart, Flow-Rite president, made the announcement.

With a deep understanding of the competitive landscape, McQueen develops new product ideas and business opportunities through collaboration with Flow-Rite staff, current customers, and potential OEM and aftermarket partners. He establishes go-to-market strategies including initial forecasting, target market identification, refined pricing tactics and product placement.

McQueen comes to Flow-Rite with a strong track record of developing profitable, scalable and strategic marketing initiatives. Most recently, he was a marketing business development consultant with Perspective Communications. Prior, he was the marketing director for KPS Essentials. McQueen holds a bachelor of science in advertising and public relations from Grand Valley State University, Allendale, Michigan.

Ensuring company brand consistency, Muschiana collaborates on the creative workflow for all Flow-Rite digital and printed marketing collateral from conception to delivery. This includes literature, advertising, product launches, direct mail and email campaigns, and e-retailer listings such as Amazon and eBay. He is responsible for show and event design work, and developing and managing all corporate websites.

An established arts and design professional, Muschiana was most recently a partner at Allie & Muschiana Design LLC. Prior, he was a partner and project manager at Bonfire Media Midwest and senior graphic designer at Part Pit Stop. He holds two bachelor of fine arts degrees from Kendall College of Art and Design, Grand Rapids, Michigan, in design and visual communications - multimedia, and graphic design.

"I'm excited to have Justin and Daniel join the Flow-Rite team," said Hart. "We've been pioneers in developing fluid control solutions for the marine, RV and industrial segments, and now we have a robust team of highly skilled professionals that will take our product marketing and promotion to a new level."