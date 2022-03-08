Suzuki unveils new DF250SS outboard

Suzuki Marine has unveiled its new-for-2022 DF250SS V6 4-Stroke outboard, the new flagship of the company’s “SS” Sport Series of high-performance motors engineered to deliver extra kick for today’s performance-based boats including bass, bay and shallow water applications.

This new engine was previewed to anglers and the industry during the 2022 Bassmaster Classic in Greenville, South Carolina. It will also be displayed at 2022 REDCREST in Tulsa, Oklahoma later this month.

The new DF250ATSS is the first SS Series outboard to feature compatibility with Suzuki’s Suzuki Precision Control (SPC) electronic shift and throttle system that will integrate with the Suzuki’s Digital Pro-Pedal Foot Throttle. Suzuki SS outboards were created to bring powerful hole shot, strong mid-range pull and great fuel economy to anglers and boaters. Now, by integrating with Suzuki’s proven SPC system, boaters can add responsive shifting, smooth acceleration and sports-car-like operation to the mix.

In addition to Suzuki’s SPC integration, the new DF250SS features a new lower unit gear case with an asymmetrically

designed skeg. This new design offers improved performance, while providing enhanced steering stability. Inside this streamlined case are powerful gears for delivering low-end torque and the ability to swing a larger propeller. More options include the newly updated Intake system, the updated Thrust Mount system to reduce engine vibration and deliver stable operation under high loads, and a new line of Watergrip propellers designed to enhance the overall performance.

The new DF250SS also includes a new, revised cowling design that features additional louvers, upper cover grips and new updated “SS” graphics. Suzuki continues with the matte black color as well as Suzuki’s optional new white. It is available in 20-inch (L) and 25-inch (XL) shaft lengths to accommodate different boat styles.

In addition to the new DF250ATSS model, Suzuki is also adding a new 115hp SS outboard for 2022. Suzuki’s new DF115SS outboard is ideal for smaller bass boats, aluminum fishing boats, flats skiffs and other vessels that need high

performance with light weight. With this latest in-line 4-cylinder model added to the line-up, Suzuki Marine now

offers a range of high-performance SS Series outboards in 115hp, 200hp and 250hp.