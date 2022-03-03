MIASF announces 45th annual Broward Waterway Cleanup

The Marine Industries Association of South Florida anticipates more than 1,000 volunteers throughout the community to participate in the 45th Annual Broward County Waterway Cleanup on Saturday, March 5th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Established in 1967, this historic event is the county’s largest and longest-running environmental event and aims to ensure that both the community as a whole and the marine industry could continue to enjoy our local waterways.

Volunteers can register from more than 35 site locations across Broward County to clean up by land or boat. All participants will receive cleanup supplies (gloves, hand sanitizer, and trash bags) and an official event t-shirt, while supplies last. Students can earn up to four community service hours for participating and scouts can earn their official Waterway Cleanup patch.

Additionally, all volunteers are invited to attend our Trash Bash, the official post-event party to celebrate all that is achieved together. The Trash Bash takes place directly following the conclusion of the event at 1:30 p.m. at the Lauderdale Small Boat Club. At the Trash Bash, we will announce our trash totals, scholarship recipients and raffle prize winners with food, drink, live music, and more.

This event is presented by the Florida Inland Navigation District (F.I.N.D.) and organized by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida.