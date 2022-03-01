OneWater acquires YakGear Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that its subsidiary, T-H Marine, has acquired YakGear, Inc. (“YakGear”), a supplier of kayak equipment, paddle sports accessories, and boat mounting accessories based in Houston, Texas.

“Since 2006, YakGear Founder and President Bill Bragman and his team have done a remarkable job providing accessories to kayak, canoe, and stand up paddle board enthusiasts, earning YakGear’s reputation as a household name among their audience,” said Jeff Huntley Sr., chief executive officer for T-H Marine. “We're thrilled to add the YakGear team, including Jerron Wosel, YakGear’s Director of Procurement and now President of the YakGear division, to T-H Marine, along with their expansive portfolio of paddle sport products. YakGear’s strong multi-channel approach to the aftermarket complements our platform and provides exposure to an entirely new set of paddle sports retailers and consumers, giving T-H Marine a stronger foothold in the space.”

Along with its extensive line of marine accessories, YakGear has exclusive distribution agreements to provide Railblaza products in the United States and agreements for other countries abroad.

YakGear will continue to operate as a standalone division of T-H Marine at its current facility in Houston, Texas.

“The OneWater family looks forward to welcoming the YakGear team as we continue to diversify our suite of aftermarket marine products. YakGear is T-H Marine’s second acquisition of 2022, underscoring the ability of T-H Marine’s acquisition engine to add horsepower to OneWater’s business model, aftermarket diversification, and growth strategy. Between T-H Marine’s leading omni-channel presence in the marine industry and YakGear’s position in the world of kayaking and paddle sports, we believe the combined forces are poised for further success.” said Austin Singleton, chief executive officer for OneWater.