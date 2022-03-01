NMMA Canada hosts virtual State of the Industry event

Earlier this month, NMMA Canada held a virtual State of the Industry virtual event attended by about 200 marine professionals from across the country and beyond.

The presentations included insights into boating consumer demographics by Boating Industry Canada editor Andy Adams; an update on boat and engine sales and NMMA’s advocacy work by president Sara Anghel; and a keynote on economic trends and indicators by Wells Fargo economist Nick Bennenbroek.

We were also joined by John Brassard, Member of Parliament and opposition House leader, who offered his views on the impact of our industry and the importance of promoting post-pandemic economic growth.

If you missed the event or wish to review the highlights, you can view the session recording on Youtube here. As well, you can download a copy of the slides at the following link.