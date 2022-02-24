Teakdecking Systems appoints new CEO

The Board of Directors of Teakdecking Systems (TDS) announced the promotion of Richard Strauss from president to chief executive officer.

Strauss joined TDS in 2018 and during his tenure, the company has successfully navigated and grown market share during the worldwide pandemic, increased their presence in Europe with the asset purchase of Teak Solutions SL of Barcelona, Spain, and diversified the company’s product mix with the addition of three new products to date.

“Speaking for the entire Board as well as the employee-owners of Teakdecking, we are extremely pleased with the company’s direction under Richard,” says David Bankey, Chairman of the Board.

“Richard’s hands-on approach, knowledge of operations and sales, and passion for employee development are cornerstones for TDS continued success. Richard has formalized strategic planning with key stakeholders from across the company and uses the strategic plan as guideposts on a monthly and quarterly basis to drive results.”

“There is the old adage, ‘love what you do, and you’ll never work a day in your life,’ well I truly love what I do,” says Strauss. “It is an honor to lead the team at TDS.”